MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stake Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 5,990 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $213,843.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,959.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,075 shares of company stock worth $4,757,589 in the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 2.25. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.74.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.