MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

MGNX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $32.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. Research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Galbraith sold 20,773 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $563,156.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,849 shares in the company, valued at $375,446.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,916,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,812. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 9.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 164.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,949 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,510,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

