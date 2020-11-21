Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.55

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 126637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

MGNI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $38,243.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,011.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,360 shares of company stock worth $1,175,132. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

