MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.9% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 178.6% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

