Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Manchester United in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $588.76 million, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 260,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 59,734 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

