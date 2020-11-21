Maria Martinez Sells 4,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CSCO opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

