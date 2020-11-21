Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Shares Gap Down to $3.67

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.39. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 12 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0072 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

