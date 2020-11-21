Mark A. Rynning Sells 1,395 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $175,058.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,619.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TTEK opened at $121.65 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average is $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

