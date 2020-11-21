Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,037 shares of company stock worth $4,826,293 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

