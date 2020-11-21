Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 774 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 178.6% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $146.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

