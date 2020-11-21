McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Insider Sells $1,590,407.43 in Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $214.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 626.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.88.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.