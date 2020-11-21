McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MGRC. Oppenheimer raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $204,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 178.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 963.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 225.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

