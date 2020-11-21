Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE MDLY opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Medley Management has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.17% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

