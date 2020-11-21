Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $333.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MLAB. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mesa Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.75.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $279.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.78. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $181.90 and a twelve month high of $292.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 180 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,969. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth $567,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 247.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

