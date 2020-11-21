Mesoblast Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 5,131 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical volume of 2,332 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,324,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,669,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 3.87. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 242.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

