Michael E. Graham Buys 2,600 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,600 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $76,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,362. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

REYN opened at $30.61 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REYN. ValuEngine cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,768,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,116,000 after purchasing an additional 728,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 838,554 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after buying an additional 56,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $14,374,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $15,736,000. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

