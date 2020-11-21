Michael Mcgaugh Buys 1,000 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $16,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,290. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MYE opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $636.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,082,000 after acquiring an additional 177,023 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Myers Industries by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,053,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 418,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Myers Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Myers Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.