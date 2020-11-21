Michael W. Harrington Acquires 3,000 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Stock

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) CFO Michael W. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BMTC opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 181,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 366,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 58,215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.