MINISO Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:MNSO) Quiet Period Will End on November 24th

MINISO Group’s (NYSE:MNSO) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 24th. MINISO Group had issued 30,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $608,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.20 price objective on the stock.

MINISO Group stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

