MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) Insider Christopher H. B. Mills Sells 300,000 Shares

MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £2,250,000 ($2,939,639.40).

Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) stock opened at GBX 726 ($9.49) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 596.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 647.59. The company has a market cap of $353.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67. MJ Gleeson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.20).

MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

