MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Insider Altai Capital Management, L.P. Sells 235,925 Shares

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) insider Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 235,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,658,552.75.

Altai Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MobileIron alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,389 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $213,634.67.

On Friday, November 13th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,600 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $18,278.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 517,291 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $3,636,555.73.

On Friday, November 6th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 105,299 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $739,198.98.

On Monday, November 9th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,193,436 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $8,389,855.08.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,719,564 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $12,088,534.92.

MOBL opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. MobileIron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $833.65 million, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.21.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 102.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that MobileIron, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MobileIron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MobileIron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in MobileIron by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 401,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 202,592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in MobileIron by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in MobileIron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

MOBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MobileIron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

MobileIron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MobileIron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobileIron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.