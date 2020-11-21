Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.18. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumor, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.