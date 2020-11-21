Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Trading Up 9.1% on Strong Earnings

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s stock price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 1,006,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,134,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.18.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumor, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.