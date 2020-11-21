Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Molina Healthcare worth $42,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $3,617,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 33.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.62.

NYSE:MOH opened at $207.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.60. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $224.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

