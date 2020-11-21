Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) (CVE:MON) Trading 17.9% Higher

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) (CVE:MON)’s stock price traded up 17.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 187,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 62,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market cap of $766,000.00 and a PE ratio of -13.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.

Get Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) alerts:

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) (CVE:MON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) Company Profile (CVE:MON)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa and South America. It explores for gold and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa Project that covers an area of 13,200 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.