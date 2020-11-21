Morgan Stanley Increases Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $66.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EQR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.21.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $60.56 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 467,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,514,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.9% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 93,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 647,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,080,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,519,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 87,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

