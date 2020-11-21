Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,651 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after buying an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,146,000 after buying an additional 173,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,176,000 after buying an additional 330,866 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after buying an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,307 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

MS opened at $57.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

