Morgan Stanley Trims Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Target Price to $40.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BSX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.62.

Shares of BSX opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $399,432.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $1,537,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 85,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 17,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

