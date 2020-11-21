M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 184.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,018 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 53.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 135.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 54,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 686,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,328,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 59.23% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $380,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,059,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,756 shares of company stock worth $7,898,099. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

