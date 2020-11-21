M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $1,993,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,540,152.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,824.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,445,234 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $304.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $316.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.55.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.