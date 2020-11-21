M&T Bank Corp Sells 600 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average is $88.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on J. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

