MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Shares Up 10.5%

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) shares were up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.47. Approximately 233,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 165,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTBC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on MTBC to $10.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MTBC from $8.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MTBC from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities lifted their price target on MTBC from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MTBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $135.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.31.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MTBC, Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kimberly J. Blanche sold 5,525 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $52,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MTBC by 105.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of MTBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MTBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MTBC by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC)

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

