MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) were up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.01 and last traded at $36.97. Approximately 172,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 217,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTSC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $706.70 million, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in MTS Systems by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in MTS Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MTS Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MTS Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.