Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 233,800 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 233,800 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $2,440,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 20,650 shares of Gogo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $204,641.50.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,670 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth $6,553,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 273.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 453,184 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Gogo by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,755,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 380,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

