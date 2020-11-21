Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Update

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 845,700 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the October 15th total of 592,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. Mueller Industries has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $209,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,259,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,365.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,586,000 after purchasing an additional 144,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

