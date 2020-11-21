National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,287 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $169.87 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $187.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.40 and a 200-day moving average of $152.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

