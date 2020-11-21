National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 412 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,336,000 after purchasing an additional 397,660 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,041,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,976,000 after purchasing an additional 882,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $166.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.47. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.06.

About Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

