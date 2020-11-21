National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 56 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,992.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,795.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,718.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,128.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,822.69.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.