National Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 277,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 77.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 39,310 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $29.28.

