National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL opened at $210.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of -57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.32.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.62.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.