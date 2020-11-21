National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,885 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in UBS Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in UBS Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 29.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBS opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

