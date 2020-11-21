National Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,453 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 103.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CDW by 76.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CDW by 70.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.07 and its 200 day moving average is $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. CDW Co. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

