National Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,504 Shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 153.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,394,000 after purchasing an additional 41,268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,337,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,197,000 after purchasing an additional 79,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 83,549 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $138.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.83. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

