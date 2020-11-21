National Asset Management Inc. Buys 402 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in V.F. by 25.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in V.F. by 236.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in V.F. by 147.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 14.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,439. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

NYSE VFC opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

