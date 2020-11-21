National Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,811 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,576,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

