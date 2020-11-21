National Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,155 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 106.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGOV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $128,000.

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $54.20.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

