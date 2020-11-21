National Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,981 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of American Finance Trust worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 296,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 75.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 428.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 651.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 170,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $816.28 million, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.19. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFIN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded American Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

