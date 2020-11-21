National Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,056 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $1,638,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11,311.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $1,962,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $284.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.14 and its 200 day moving average is $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $305.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

