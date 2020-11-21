National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 163,970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $582,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 101.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 42,385 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGF opened at $19.13 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $19.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.