National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $45.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

